Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1803 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse Heller 1803 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse Heller 1803 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Sebastian Sänn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1803 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1139 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 40. Bidding took place April 1, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stephen Album (1)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1803 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1803 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search