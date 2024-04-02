Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1803 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1803 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1139 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 40. Bidding took place April 1, 2024.
For the sale of Heller 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
