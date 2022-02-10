4 Heller 1821 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1821 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,300. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)