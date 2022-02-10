Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

4 Heller 1819 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 4 Heller 1819 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 4 Heller 1819 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Heller
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1819 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 900. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1819 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
