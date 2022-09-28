4 Heller 1818 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1818 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1590 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition VF (2)