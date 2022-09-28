Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

4 Heller 1818 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 4 Heller 1818 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 4 Heller 1818 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Heller
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1818 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1590 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1818 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1818 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Heller 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

