Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

4 Heller 1816 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Heller
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Heller 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

