2 Heller 1818 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,63 - 3,94 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Heller
- Year 1818
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1818 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.
