2 Heller 1818 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1818 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.

Сondition XF (1)