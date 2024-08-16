Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Heller 1818 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 2 Heller 1818 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 2 Heller 1818 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,63 - 3,94 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Heller
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1818 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1818 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Heller 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

