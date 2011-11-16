2 Heller 1816 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1816 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition VF (1)