Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Heller 1814 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,63 - 3,94 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Heller
- Year 1814
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1814 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Heller 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
