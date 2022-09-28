Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Heller 1814 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 2 Heller 1814 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 2 Heller 1814 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,63 - 3,94 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Heller
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1814 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1814 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1814 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
