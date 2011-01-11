Thaler 1865 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 260. Bidding took place June 17, 2018.

