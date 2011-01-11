Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1865 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 260. Bidding took place June 17, 2018.
