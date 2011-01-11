Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1865 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 260. Bidding took place June 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

