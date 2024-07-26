Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1865 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1865 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1865 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 C.P. at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

