Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1865 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1865 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
