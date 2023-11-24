Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1864 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2903 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
