Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1864 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2903 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1864 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search