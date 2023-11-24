Thaler 1864 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2903 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (4) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)