Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1864 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1864 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1864 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (5)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Aurea - June 4, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Busso Peus - January 19, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 C.P. at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1864 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search