Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1864 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1864 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (5)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search