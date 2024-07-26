Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1863 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 11, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (4)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Heritage - August 31, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

