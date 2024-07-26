Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1863 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 11, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
