Thaler 1863 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 11, 2014.

