Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1862 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1462 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 at auction Felzmann - February 19, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date February 19, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

