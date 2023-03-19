Thaler 1862 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1462 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (3)