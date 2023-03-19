Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1862 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1462 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date February 19, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search