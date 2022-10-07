Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1862 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1862 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1862 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2293 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Künker - July 24, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 C.P. at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1862 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search