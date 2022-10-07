Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1862 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1862 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2293 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
