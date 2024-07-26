Thaler 1861 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

