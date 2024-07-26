Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1861 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Möller (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Bru Sale & Wellico
Date June 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
