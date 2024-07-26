Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1861 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Golden Lion - May 2, 2020
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction London Coin Galleries - November 10, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Bru Sale & Wellico - June 23, 2012
Seller Bru Sale & Wellico
Date June 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1861 at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

