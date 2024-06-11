Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1860 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date June 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 at auction Felzmann - March 12, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date March 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

