Thaler 1860 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
