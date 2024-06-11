Thaler 1860 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Сondition XF (6) VF (5)