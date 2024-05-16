Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1860 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1860 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1860 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (3)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 C.P. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 C.P. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 C.P. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 C.P. at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 C.P. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 C.P. at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 C.P. at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 C.P. at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

