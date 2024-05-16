Thaler 1860 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (1)