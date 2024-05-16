Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1860 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1860 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
