Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1859 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2618 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 24, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 at auction Numismatica Luciani - September 3, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
