Thaler 1859 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2618 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 24, 2017.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9)