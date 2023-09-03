Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1859 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2618 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 24, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
