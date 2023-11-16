Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1859 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1859 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1859 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2912 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 C.P. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 C.P. at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CZK
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 C.P. at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 C.P. at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 C.P. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 C.P. at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 C.P. at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 C.P. at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

