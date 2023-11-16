Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1859 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1859 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2912 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******


