Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1858 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1858 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1858 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4123 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 C.P. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
