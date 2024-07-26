Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1858 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4123 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
