Thaler 1858 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1858 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4123 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (15) XF (18) VF (17) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Aurea (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (10)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (6)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)