Thaler 1855 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7336 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

