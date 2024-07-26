Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1855 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7336 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
