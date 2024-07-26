Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1855 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7336 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
