Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1854 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2583 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Kroha - April 7, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date April 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

