Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1854 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2583 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
