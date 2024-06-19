Thaler 1851 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

