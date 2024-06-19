Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1851 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Rauch (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search