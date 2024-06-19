Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1851 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Thaler 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Thaler 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1851 at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

