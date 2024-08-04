Silber Groschen 1866 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (5) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2)