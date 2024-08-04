Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1866 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Karamitsos - June 3, 2014
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1866 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search