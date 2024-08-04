Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Silber Groschen 1866 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1866
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2484 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
