Silber Groschen 1865 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)