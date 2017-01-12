Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Silber Groschen 1865 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1865
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
