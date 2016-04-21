Silber Groschen 1864 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (1) VF (2)