Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Silber Groschen 1864 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1864
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
