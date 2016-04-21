Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1864 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1864 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1864 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1864 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1864 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1864 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1864 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1864 at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

