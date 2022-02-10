Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1863 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Moruzzi Numismatica S.N.C.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 850. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1863 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

