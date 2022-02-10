Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Silber Groschen 1863 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1863
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 850. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.
Where to sell?
