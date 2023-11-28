Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Silber Groschen 1860 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
