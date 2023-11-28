Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1860 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1860 at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1860 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1860 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
