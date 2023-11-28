Silber Groschen 1860 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

