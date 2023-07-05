Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1858 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2585 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1858 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1858 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1858 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

