Silber Groschen 1858 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2585 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
