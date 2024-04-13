Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Silber Groschen 1856 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
