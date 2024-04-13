Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1856 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1856 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1856 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1856 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1856 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1856 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

