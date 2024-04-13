Silber Groschen 1856 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) F (1)