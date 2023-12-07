Silber Groschen 1853 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)