Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1853 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1853 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1853 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR

Category
Year
Search