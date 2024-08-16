Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1852 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
