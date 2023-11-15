Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Thaler 1855 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34612 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 330 USD
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 11, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 11, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Heritage - October 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

