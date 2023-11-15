2 Thaler 1855 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34612 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

