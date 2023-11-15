Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Thaler 1855 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34612 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 330 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
