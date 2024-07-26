Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Thaler 1855 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5794 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (16)
  • Künker (32)
  • Möller (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (8)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1855 C.P. at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1855 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search