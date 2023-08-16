2 Thaler 1854 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2176 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (3)