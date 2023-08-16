Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Thaler 1854 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2176 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - August 16, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

