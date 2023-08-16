Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Thaler 1854 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2176 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
