2 Thaler 1854 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

