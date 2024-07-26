Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Thaler 1854 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (1)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1854 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search