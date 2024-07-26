Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Thaler 1854 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1854 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (5)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search