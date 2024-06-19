Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Thaler 1851 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8369 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 4, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1195 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

