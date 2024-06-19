2 Thaler 1851 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8369 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 4, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (9) VF (2)