Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Thaler 1851 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1851 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8369 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 4, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (7)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search