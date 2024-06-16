Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,25 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,2188 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1865
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
