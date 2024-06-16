2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (8) XF (9) VF (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (4)

Höhn (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

London Coins (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (3)

Wójcicki (1)