Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,2188 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 C.P. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1865 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search