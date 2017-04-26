Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,2188 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1408 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 C.P. at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 C.P. at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search