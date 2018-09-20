2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition XF (2)