Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,2188 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 C.P. at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 C.P. at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

