2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition AU (3)