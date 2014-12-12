Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,25 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,2188 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
- WAG (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search