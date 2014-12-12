Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,2188 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 C.P. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 C.P. at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 C.P. at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

