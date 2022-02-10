Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,25 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,2188 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6536 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
