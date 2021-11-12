Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,2188 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2601 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 C.P. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1853 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search