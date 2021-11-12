2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2601 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)