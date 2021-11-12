Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,25 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,2188 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2601 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
