2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2517 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)