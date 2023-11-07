Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,782 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Schulman (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search