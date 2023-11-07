1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)