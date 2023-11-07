Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,782 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction Schulman - January 28, 2017
Seller Schulman
Date January 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1856 C.P. at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

