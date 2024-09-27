Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1855 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,782 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
