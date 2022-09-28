Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1852 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1852 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1852 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,782 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1852 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1852 C.P. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1852 C.P. at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1852 C.P. at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1852 C.P. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1852 C.P. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1852 C.P. at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

