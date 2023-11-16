Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1851 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1851 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1851 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,782 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1851 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4120 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

