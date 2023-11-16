Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1851 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,782 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1851 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4120 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search