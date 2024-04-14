Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1851 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,66 - 6,68 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 with mark C.P.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7696 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (15)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3784 $
Price in auction currency 580000 JPY
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2672 $
Price in auction currency 2450 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 C.P. at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1851 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel gold coins Hesse-Cassel coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search