Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1851 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,66 - 6,68 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1851 with mark C.P.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7696 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3784 $
Price in auction currency 580000 JPY
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2672 $
Price in auction currency 2450 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
